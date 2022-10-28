POC Diagnostics Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDPOC Diagnostics Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDPOC Diagnostics Scope and Market Size

RFIDPOC Diagnostics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDPOC Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDPOC Diagnostics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas or Electrolytes Testing

Tumor Markers Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Others

Segment by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

The report on the RFIDPOC Diagnostics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of: ROCKWOOL

Alere

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Nipro Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

BioMerieux

Quidel

Helena Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Accriva

Abaxis

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDPOC Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDPOC Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDPOC Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDPOC Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDPOC Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1POC Diagnostics Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4POC Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesPOC Diagnostics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofPOC Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5POC Diagnostics Market Dynamics

1.5.1POC Diagnostics Industry Trends

1.5.2POC Diagnostics Market Drivers

1.5.3POC Diagnostics Market Challenges

1.5.4POC Diagnostics Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1POC Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1POC Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalPOC Diagnostics Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1POC Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofPOC Diagnostics in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersPOC Diagnostics Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoPOC Diagnostics Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopPOC Diagnostics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesPOC Diagnostics Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalPOC Diagnostics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaPOC Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaPOC Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificPOC Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificPOC Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropePOC Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropePOC Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaPOC Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaPOC Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaPOC Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaPOC Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alere

7.1.1 Alere Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alere Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alere POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alere POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.1.5 Alere Recent Development

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.2.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Roche POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Roche POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.2.5 Roche Recent Development

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Laboratories POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Laboratories POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Johnson & Johnson POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.5 Siemens Healthcare

7.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens Healthcare POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siemens Healthcare POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.5.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

7.6 Danaher

7.6.1 Danaher Corporation Information

7.6.2 Danaher Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Danaher POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Danaher POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.6.5 Danaher Recent Development

7.7 Bayer Healthcare

7.7.1 Bayer Healthcare Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bayer Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bayer Healthcare POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bayer Healthcare POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.7.5 Bayer Healthcare Recent Development

7.8 Beckman Coulter

7.8.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Beckman Coulter Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Beckman Coulter POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Beckman Coulter POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.8.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

7.9 Nipro Diagnostics

7.9.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nipro Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nipro Diagnostics POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nipro Diagnostics POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.9.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Development

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.10.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

7.11 Nova Biomedical

7.11.1 Nova Biomedical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nova Biomedical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nova Biomedical POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nova Biomedical POC Diagnostics Products Offered

7.11.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

7.12 BioMerieux

7.12.1 BioMerieux Corporation Information

7.12.2 BioMerieux Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BioMerieux POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BioMerieux Products Offered

7.12.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

7.13 Quidel

7.13.1 Quidel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Quidel Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Quidel POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Quidel Products Offered

7.13.5 Quidel Recent Development

7.14 Helena Laboratories

7.14.1 Helena Laboratories Corporation Information

7.14.2 Helena Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Helena Laboratories POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Helena Laboratories Products Offered

7.14.5 Helena Laboratories Recent Development

7.15 OraSure Technologies

7.15.1 OraSure Technologies Corporation Information

7.15.2 OraSure Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 OraSure Technologies POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 OraSure Technologies Products Offered

7.15.5 OraSure Technologies Recent Development

7.16 Accriva

7.16.1 Accriva Corporation Information

7.16.2 Accriva Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Accriva POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Accriva Products Offered

7.16.5 Accriva Recent Development

7.17 Abaxis

7.17.1 Abaxis Corporation Information

7.17.2 Abaxis Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Abaxis POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Abaxis Products Offered

7.17.5 Abaxis Recent Development

7.18 Chembio Diagnostics

7.18.1 Chembio Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Chembio Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Chembio Diagnostics POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Chembio Diagnostics Products Offered

7.18.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development

7.19 Trinity Biotech

7.19.1 Trinity Biotech Corporation Information

7.19.2 Trinity Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Trinity Biotech POC Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Trinity Biotech Products Offered

7.19.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1POC Diagnostics Industry Chain Analysis

8.2POC Diagnostics Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2POC Diagnostics Distributors

8.3POC Diagnostics Production Mode & Process

8.4POC Diagnostics Sales and Marketing

8.4.1POC Diagnostics Sales Channels

8.4.2POC Diagnostics Distributors

8.5POC Diagnostics Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

