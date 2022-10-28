Uncategorized

Global In-door Farming Market Research Report 2022

In-door Farming market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-door Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydroponics

 

Aeroponics

 

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits & vegetables

Herbs & microgreens

Flowers & ornamentals

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Philips Lighting

Netafim

Argus Controls Systems

EVERLIGHT Electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global In-door Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Aquaponics
1.2.5 Soil-based
1.2.6 Hybrid
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In-door Farming Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fruits & vegetables
1.3.3 Herbs & microgreens
1.3.4 Flowers & ornamentals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global In-door Farming Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 In-door Farming Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 In-door Farming Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 In-door Farming Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 In-door Farming Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 In-door Farming Market Dynamics
2.3.1 In-door Farming Industry Trends
2.3.2 In-door Farming Market Drivers
2.3.3 In-door Farming Market Challenges
2.3.4 In-door Farming Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top In-door Farming Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top In-door Farming Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global In-door Farming Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global In-door Farming Market Share

 

Similar Reports: Pig Farming Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Salmon Farming Market Research Report 2022

Global Pig Farming Market Research Report 2022

Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Research Report 2022

