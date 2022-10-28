Plant-based Compound Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The major types of Plant-based Compound Feed are hay, processed stockfeed, pet food, aquaculture feed and bulk grain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-based Compound Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Plant-based Compound Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-based Compound Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mash Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-based Compound Feed include Cargill, ADM, Charoen Pokphand Foods, New Hope Group, Land O' Lakes, Nutreco N.V, Alltech, Guangdong Haid Group and Weston Milling Animal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-based Compound Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mash

Pellet

Crumble

Other forms

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Other livestock

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-based Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-based Compound Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-based Compound Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-based Compound Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Plant-based Compound Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

ADM

Charoen Pokphand Foods

New Hope Group

Land O' Lakes

Nutreco N.V

Alltech

Guangdong Haid Group

Weston Milling Animal

Feed One

Kent Nutrition

Elanco Animal

De Hues Animal

ForFarmers

Godrej Agrovet

Hueber Feeds

Nor Feed

