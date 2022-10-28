Inorganic Soil Amendments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inorganic Soil Amendments include vermiculite, perlite, tire chunks, pea gravel and sand.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Soil Amendments in global, including the following market information:
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Inorganic Soil Amendments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inorganic Soil Amendments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Soil Amendments include Adama, T Stanes & Company, Lallemand, SA Lime & Gypsum, Timac Agro, BioSoil Farms, Profile Product, The Fertrell Company and Haifa Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inorganic Soil Amendments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry
Liquid
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals & Grians
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Crop Types
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inorganic Soil Amendments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inorganic Soil Amendments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inorganic Soil Amendments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Inorganic Soil Amendments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adama
T Stanes & Company
Lallemand
SA Lime & Gypsum
Timac Agro
BioSoil Farms
Profile Product
The Fertrell Company
Haifa Group
Symborg
Agrinos
Soil Technologies
Delbon
BASF
UPL Limited
FMC Corporation
Nufarm
Evonik Industries
Novozymes
Bayer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inorganic Soil Amendments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inorganic Soil Amendments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Soil Amendments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Soil Amendments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Soil Amendments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inorganic Soil Amendments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Soil Amendment
