Global and United States Animal Feed Protein Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Animal Feed Protein market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Feed Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Animal Feed Protein market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Insect Meal
Algae
Fish Meal Replacers
Segment by Application
Farming
Household
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Hamlet Protein
CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
Nutraferma
Evershining Ingredient
Beijing Gold-Tide Biotechnology
Imcopa Food Ingredients
Wilmar International
Selecta
Sojaprotein
ShanDong Langshi Insect Industry
Tianjin Changzhen International Trading
DSM
TerraVia Holdings
Unibio
Calysta
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Feed Protein Product Introduction
1.2 Global Animal Feed Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Animal Feed Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Animal Feed Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Animal Feed Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Animal Feed Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Animal Feed Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Animal Feed Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Animal Feed Protein in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Animal Feed Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Animal Feed Protein Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Animal Feed Protein Industry Trends
1.5.2 Animal Feed Protein Market Drivers
1.5.3 Animal Feed Protein Market Challenges
1.5.4 Animal Feed Protein Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Animal Feed Protein Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Insect Meal
2.1.2 Algae
2.1.3 Fish Meal Replacers
2.2 Global Animal Feed Protein Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Animal Feed Protein Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Animal Feed Protein Sales
