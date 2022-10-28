Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems is a Monitoring System Built by Combining Hardware and Software in IoT-based Smart Agriculture. the Data is then Integrated into a Remote Monitoring Device. It is Convenient for Farmers to Accurately Monitor Agricultural Conditions from Anywhere. Compared with Traditional Methods, Iot-based Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Are Very Efficient and Effective in Increasing Agricultural Productivity and Reducing Avoidable Losses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems include Faststream Technologies, Libelium, ORBCOMM, ThingsLog, Smart Farm Systems, Bulgin, Onset, arm Monitoring Solutions and Gigabyte Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market, by Monitoring Item, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Monitoring Item, 2021 (%)

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

Water Quality Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plantation

Farming

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Faststream Technologies

Libelium

ORBCOMM

ThingsLog

Smart Farm Systems

Bulgin

Onset

arm Monitoring Solutions

Gigabyte Technology

Rika

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Monitoring Item

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Agriculture Monitoring Systems Playe

