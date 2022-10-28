Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Variable Rate Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soil Sensing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Variable Rate Technology include AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Hexagon, Kubota Corporation, Lindsay Corporation and SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agriculture Variable Rate Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soil Sensing
Fertilizer VRT
Crop Protection Chemical VRT
Sedding VRT
Yield Monitoring
Irrigation VRT
Others
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fertilizers
Crop Protection Chemicals
Others
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AG Leader Technology
AGCO Corporation
AgJunction
CNH Industrial NV
Deere & Company
Hexagon
Kubota Corporation
Lindsay Corporation
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
Teejet Technologies
The Climate Corporation
Topcon Corporation
Trimble, Inc
Valmont Industries, Inc
Yara International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture
