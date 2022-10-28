Dental Treats For Dogs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Treats For Dogs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Treats For Dogs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Treats For Dogs include Lusi Pet Food, Greenies, Nestl, Virbac, Milk-Bone, OraVet, Blue Buffalo, Arm & Hammer and Whimzees, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Treats For Dogs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bones
Dried Meat
Dog Biscuits
Others
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Breed
Meduium Breed
Large Breed
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Treats For Dogs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Treats For Dogs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Treats For Dogs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lusi Pet Food
Greenies
Nestl
Virbac
Milk-Bone
OraVet
Blue Buffalo
Arm & Hammer
Whimzees
Ark Naturals
PawStruck
Hartz
Gambol Pet
Mars
Matchwell
The Natural Pet Treat Company(NPTC)
