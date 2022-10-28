Global Irrigation Automation System Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Segment by Application
Farm
Greehouse
Turf and Landscape
Golf Courses
Other
By Company
Netafim
Jain Irrigation Systems
Valmont Industries
The Toro Company
Orbit Irrigation
Lindsay Corporation
Hunter Industries
Rain Bird
Weathermatic
HydroPoint Data Systems
Scotts
Nelson Irrigation
Calsense
Galcon
Rubicon Water
Irritec Corporate
Mottech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Irrigation Automation System Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Irrigation Automation System
1.2 Irrigation Automation System Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automatic
1.2.3 Semi-automatic
1.3 Irrigation Automation System Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farm
1.3.3 Greehouse
1.3.4 Turf and Landscape
1.3.5 Golf Courses
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Irrigation Automation System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Irrigation Automation System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Irrigation Automation System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Irrigation Automation System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manu
