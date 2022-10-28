Feed Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Animal feed additives are enzyme supplements, phosphate, calcium and trace mineral mixtures that can be given to grazing animals during the dry or rainy season. These animal feed supplements can be mixed with fodder and have an extra shelf life.
Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals? performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Feed Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feed Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Feed Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feed Additives market was valued at 83810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 87940 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Minerals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feed Additives include Evonik, Adisseo, CJ Group, Novus International, DSM, Meihua Group, Kemin Industries, Zoetis and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Feed Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feed Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Minerals
Amino Acids
Vitamins
Enzymes
Others
Global Feed Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry Feeds
Ruminant Feeds
Pig Feeds
Others
Global Feed Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feed Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feed Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feed Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Feed Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Adisseo
CJ Group
Novus International
DSM
Meihua Group
Kemin Industries
Zoetis
BASF
Sumitomo Chemical
ADM
Alltech
Biomin
Lonza
Lesaffre
Nutreco
IFF
Novozymes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feed Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feed Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feed Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feed Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feed Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feed Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feed Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feed Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Feed Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Minerals
4.1.3 Amino
