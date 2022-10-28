Commercial Laundry Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Laundry Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Laundry Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Washing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Laundry Service include Bolt Laundry, CLEANLY, Hampr, Rinse, FlyCleaners, P&G, Mulberrys Garment Care, Edaixi and WASHMEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Laundry Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Washing
Dry Cleaning
Others
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hotel
Hospital
Others
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Laundry Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Laundry Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bolt Laundry
CLEANLY
Hampr
Rinse
FlyCleaners
P&G
Mulberrys Garment Care
Edaixi
WASHMEN
Laundryheap
Press Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Laundry Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Laundry Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Laundry Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Laundry Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Laundry Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Laundry Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Laundry Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Laundry Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Laundry Service Companies
