Commercial Laundry Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Laundry Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Laundry Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Washing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Laundry Service include Bolt Laundry, CLEANLY, Hampr, Rinse, FlyCleaners, P&G, Mulberrys Garment Care, Edaixi and WASHMEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Laundry Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Washing

Dry Cleaning

Others

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hotel

Hospital

Others

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Laundry Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Laundry Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bolt Laundry

CLEANLY

Hampr

Rinse

FlyCleaners

P&G

Mulberrys Garment Care

Edaixi

WASHMEN

Laundryheap

Press Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Laundry Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Laundry Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Laundry Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Laundry Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Laundry Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commercial Laundry Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Laundry Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Laundry Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Laundry Service Companies

