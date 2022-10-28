Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness in Global, including the following market information:
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Blockchain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness include Change Healthcare, FarmaTrust, Hashed Health, IBM, iSolve, Microsoft, Optum, Patientory and SimplyVital Health. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Permissioned Blockchain
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Clinical Treatment Data Management
Others
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Change Healthcare
FarmaTrust
Hashed Health
IBM
iSolve
Microsoft
Optum
Patientory
SimplyVital Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blockchain in Healthcare and Wellness Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
