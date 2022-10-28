Insurance Fraud Identification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insurance Fraud Identification in Global, including the following market information:
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insurance Fraud Identification market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insurance Fraud Identification include ACI Worldwide, CaseWare, Experian, FICO, Fiserv, FRISS, IBM, Kount and LexisNexis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insurance Fraud Identification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Life Insurance
Health Care Insurance
Automobile Insurance
House Insurance
Others
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insurance Fraud Identification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insurance Fraud Identification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACI Worldwide
CaseWare
Experian
FICO
Fiserv
FRISS
IBM
Kount
LexisNexis
Megaputer Intelligence
SAP
SAS Institute
Scorto
Simility
SoftSol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insurance Fraud Identification Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insurance Fraud Identification Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insurance Fraud Identification Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Insurance Fraud Identification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Insurance Fraud Identification Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Fraud Identification Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insurance Fraud Identification Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
