Insurance Fraud Identification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insurance Fraud Identification in Global, including the following market information:

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insurance Fraud Identification market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insurance Fraud Identification include ACI Worldwide, CaseWare, Experian, FICO, Fiserv, FRISS, IBM, Kount and LexisNexis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insurance Fraud Identification companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Life Insurance

Health Care Insurance

Automobile Insurance

House Insurance

Others

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insurance Fraud Identification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insurance Fraud Identification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACI Worldwide

CaseWare

Experian

FICO

Fiserv

FRISS

IBM

Kount

LexisNexis

Megaputer Intelligence

SAP

SAS Institute

Scorto

Simility

SoftSol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insurance Fraud Identification Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insurance Fraud Identification Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insurance Fraud Identification Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insurance Fraud Identification Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Insurance Fraud Identification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Insurance Fraud Identification Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insurance Fraud Identification Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insurance Fraud Identification Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

