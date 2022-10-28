Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Standard Nylon 12

Semi-flexible Nylon 12

Flexible Nylon 12

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Furniture and Appliances

Others

By Company

Formlabs

Toray

Evonik

Arkema

SH Energy & Chemical

Sames Kremlin

ZRapid Tech

Latem Industries Ltd

Silverage

UBE Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Nylon 12 Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 12 Powder

1.2 Nylon 12 Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standard Nylon 12

1.2.3 Semi-flexible Nylon 12

1.2.4 Flexible Nylon 12

1.3 Nylon 12 Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Furniture and Appliances

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue Market

