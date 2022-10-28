Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Standard Nylon 12
Semi-flexible Nylon 12
Flexible Nylon 12
Segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Furniture and Appliances
Others
By Company
Formlabs
Toray
Evonik
Arkema
SH Energy & Chemical
Sames Kremlin
ZRapid Tech
Latem Industries Ltd
Silverage
UBE Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Nylon 12 Powder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 12 Powder
1.2 Nylon 12 Powder Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard Nylon 12
1.2.3 Semi-flexible Nylon 12
1.2.4 Flexible Nylon 12
1.3 Nylon 12 Powder Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Furniture and Appliances
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Nylon 12 Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue Market
