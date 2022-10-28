Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dry-Laid Process
Wet-Laid Process
Segment by Application
Roof Material
Industrial Filtration
Plasterboard
Electronics & Automobiles
Floor Covering
Others
By Company
Johns Manville
Owens Corning
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Hollingsworth & Vose
NSG
Hokuetsu Corporation
Jiangsu Changhai Composite
Lydall
Chongqing Zaisheng Technology
Saint-Gobain
Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass
Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry-Laid Process
1.2.3 Wet-Laid Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roof Material
1.3.3 Industrial Filtration
1.3.4 Plasterboard
1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles
1.3.6 Floor Covering
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production
2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021
