FRP Pipe Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDFRP Pipe Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDFRP Pipe Scope and Market Size

RFIDFRP Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDFRP Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDFRP Pipe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171998/frp-pipe

Segment by Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Other

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Other Applications

The report on the RFIDFRP Pipe market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of: ROCKWOOL

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Graphite India Limited

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDFRP Pipe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDFRP Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDFRP Pipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDFRP Pipe with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDFRP Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1FRP Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4FRP Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesFRP Pipe in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofFRP Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5FRP Pipe Market Dynamics

1.5.1FRP Pipe Industry Trends

1.5.2FRP Pipe Market Drivers

1.5.3FRP Pipe Market Challenges

1.5.4FRP Pipe Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1FRP Pipe Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1FRP Pipe Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalFRP Pipe Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalFRP Pipe Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalFRP Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1FRP Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofFRP Pipe in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersFRP Pipe Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoFRP Pipe Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesFRP Pipe Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopFRP Pipe Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesFRP Pipe Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesFRP Pipe Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalFRP Pipe Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalFRP Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaFRP Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaFRP Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificFRP Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificFRP Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeFRP Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeFRP Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaFRP Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaFRP Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaFRP Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaFRP Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

7.1.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.1.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Development

7.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

7.2.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information

7.2.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.2.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Development

7.3 AMIBLU

7.3.1 AMIBLU Corporation Information

7.3.2 AMIBLU Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AMIBLU FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AMIBLU FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.3.5 AMIBLU Recent Development

7.4 Farassan

7.4.1 Farassan Corporation Information

7.4.2 Farassan Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Farassan FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Farassan FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.4.5 Farassan Recent Development

7.5 Fibrex

7.5.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fibrex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fibrex FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fibrex FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.5.5 Fibrex Recent Development

7.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu

7.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.6.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Development

7.7 Hengrun Group

7.7.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hengrun Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hengrun Group FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hengrun Group FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.7.5 Hengrun Group Recent Development

7.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

7.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

7.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Development

7.9 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

7.9.1 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.9.5 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Recent Development

7.10 Enduro Composites

7.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporation Information

7.10.2 Enduro Composites Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Enduro Composites FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Enduro Composites FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.10.5 Enduro Composites Recent Development

7.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

7.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP Pipe Products Offered

7.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Development

7.12 Graphite India Limited

7.12.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

7.12.2 Graphite India Limited Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Graphite India Limited FRP Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Graphite India Limited Products Offered

7.12.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1FRP Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

8.2FRP Pipe Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2FRP Pipe Distributors

8.3FRP Pipe Production Mode & Process

8.4FRP Pipe Sales and Marketing

8.4.1FRP Pipe Sales Channels

8.4.2FRP Pipe Distributors

8.5FRP Pipe Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171998/frp-pipe

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States