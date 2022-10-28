Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pipe Thread Tape & Paste market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thread Sealant Tape
Thread Sealant Paste
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Chemical Processing
Industrial Application
Others
By Company
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
3M
Permatex (ITW)
CSW Industrials
Swagelok
Permabond
Oatey
LA-CO Industries
Hernon Manufacturing
FedPro
Blue Monster (Mill-Rose)
Technetics Group
A.W. Chesterton Company
RectorSeal
WEICON
Loxeal S.r.l.
Huron Industries
Anti-Seize Technology (AST)
JC Whitlam Manufacturing
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thread Sealant Tape
1.2.3 Thread Sealant Paste
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Chemical Processing
1.3.6 Industrial Application
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production
2.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
