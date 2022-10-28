Uncategorized

Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Pipe Thread Tape & Paste market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Thread Sealant Tape

Thread Sealant Paste

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical Processing

Industrial Application

Others

By Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

3M

Permatex (ITW)

CSW Industrials

Swagelok

Permabond

Oatey

LA-CO Industries

Hernon Manufacturing

FedPro

Blue Monster (Mill-Rose)

Technetics Group

A.W. Chesterton Company

RectorSeal

WEICON

Loxeal S.r.l.

Huron Industries

Anti-Seize Technology (AST)

JC Whitlam Manufacturing

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thread Sealant Tape
1.2.3 Thread Sealant Paste
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Chemical Processing
1.3.6 Industrial Application
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production
2.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pipe Thread Tape & Paste Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pipe Th

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Insulated Shipping Container Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

June 28, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional Turbine Drip Oil Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 weeks ago

Global Polishing Slurry Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 week ago

Oil and Gas Well Testing Equipment Market Trends Ananysis Segment by Type, by Application, By Region, Forecast to 2028

July 6, 2022
Back to top button