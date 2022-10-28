Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus in global, including the following market information:
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
32-bit 33MHz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus include Intel Corporation, Texas Instrument, Microchip Technology, Samsung Electronics, Nvidia, NXP Semicondutors, Semtech and Renesas Electronics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
32-bit 33MHz
32-bit 66MHz
64-bit 33MHz
64-bit 66MHz
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecom
Infrastructure
Residential
Industrial
Others
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intel Corporation
Texas Instrument
Microchip Technology
Samsung Electronics
Nvidia
NXP Semicondutors
Semtech
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Component Interconnect Bus Pl
