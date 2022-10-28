Global Scrap Handling Magnets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Scrap Handling Magnets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrap Handling Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rectangular Magnets
Circular Magnets
Segment by Application
Foundry Industries
Recycling Industries
Others
By Company
Walker Magnetics (Industrial Magnetics)
SGM Magnetics
Sinfonia Technology
Ohio Magnetics
Kanetec
MLTUS
WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Gauss Magneti
Electro Magnetic Industries
Elektromag
Braillon Magnetics
Walmag Magnetics
LONGi Magnet
Adoba GmbH
Papko Magnet Co.
Gensco Equipment
Zanetti Magneti
Evertz Group
YATE Magnetics
Hunan Kemeida Electric
Wrinkle Industries (GRYB)
Sarda Magnets
Kakku E & P Control Co.
Moley Magnetics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Scrap Handling Magnets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rectangular Magnets
1.2.3 Circular Magnets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foundry Industries
1.3.3 Recycling Industries
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Production
2.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Scrap Handling Magnets Sales by Region (2017-2022)
