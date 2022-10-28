Global Flat Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Flat Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flat Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metal Roof

Modified Bitumen

Rubber Membrane

Thermoplastic Polyolefin

Polyvinylchloride

Segment by Application

Construction

Other

By Company

IKO Polymeric

Bauder

Sika AG

Alliance Roofing

The Flat Roofing Corporation

Kensington Flat Roofing

Jamie Burley Flat Roffing Specialist

The Spruce

IKO Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flat Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flat Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Metal Roof

1.2.3 Modified Bitumen

1.2.4 Rubber Membrane

1.2.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin

1.2.6 Polyvinylchloride

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flat Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flat Roofing Production

2.1 Global Flat Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flat Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Flat Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flat Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Flat Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flat Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flat Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Flat Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Flat Roofing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Flat Roofing Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Flat Roofing Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Flat Roofing by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Flat Roofing Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global

