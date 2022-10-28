Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Research Report 2022
Infrastructure Asset Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infrastructure Asset Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Strategic Asset Management
Operational Asset Management
Tactical Asset Management
Segment by Application
Transportation
Energy Infrastructure
Water & Waste Infrastructure
Critical Infrastructure
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
WSP Global Inc.
RPS Group Plc.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Macquarie Group Limited
SIMCO Technologies
Pitney Bowes Inc.
WS Atkins Limited
Aabasoft
ThomasLloyd Group
EverStream Capital Management
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Strategic Asset Management
1.2.3 Operational Asset Management
1.2.4 Tactical Asset Management
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Energy Infrastructure
1.3.4 Water & Waste Infrastructure
1.3.5 Critical Infrastructure
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Infrastructure Asset Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Infrastructure Asset Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Infrastructure Asset Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Infrastructure Asset
