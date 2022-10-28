Global Building and Construction Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Building and Construction Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building and Construction Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Fibers
Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Other
By Company
Saint Gobain
China National Building
CRH PLC
LafargeGolcim
Daikin Industries
Ferguson
HeidelbergCement
Lixil Group
AGC
BBMC
Masco
Sika
Jamco Building Materials
UPM
Bedford Reinforced Plastics
Exel Composites Oyj
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building and Construction Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building and Construction Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fibers
1.2.3 Glass Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building and Construction Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Infrastructure
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building and Construction Composites Production
2.1 Global Building and Construction Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building and Construction Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building and Construction Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building and Construction Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building and Construction Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building and Construction Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building and Construction Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building and Construction Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building and Construction Co
