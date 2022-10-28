Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1,2-Dichloroethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Dichloroethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Technical Grade
Finished Grade
Segment by Application
Synthetic Textile Fibers
Rubbers and Plastics
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Dow Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Corporation
OxyChem
BASF SE
Occidental Chemical Corporation
PPG Industries
Hebei Guanlang Biotechnology
Hubei Jusheng Technology
Hubei Xin Bonus Chemical
Shandong chuangyingchemical
Richest Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,2-Dichloroethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Technical Grade
1.2.3 Finished Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Synthetic Textile Fibers
1.3.3 Rubbers and Plastics
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Production
2.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-Dichloroethane by Region (2023-202
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/