Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aliphatic polymers
Poly glycoside acid (PGA)
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Polycaprolactone acid (PCL)
Polyphosphoesters
Polyanhydrides
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Home and Personal Care Industry
Agriculture and Allied Industries
Others
By Company
Eastman Chemical Co
Procter and Gamble Co
Ethicon Inc
Cargill Dows Nature Works PLA
Biome Technologies PLC
Metabolix Inc
Solanyl Biopolymers Inc
Aegis Lifesciences Corp
Biospheres Development Corp
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable
