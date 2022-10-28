Uncategorized

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aliphatic polymers

Poly glycoside acid (PGA)

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polycaprolactone acid (PCL)

Polyphosphoesters

Polyanhydrides

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Home and Personal Care Industry

Agriculture and Allied Industries

Others

By Company

Eastman Chemical Co

Procter and Gamble Co

Ethicon Inc

Cargill Dows Nature Works PLA

Biome Technologies PLC

Metabolix Inc

Solanyl Biopolymers Inc

Aegis Lifesciences Corp

Biospheres Development Corp

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aliphatic polymers
1.2.3 Poly glycoside acid (PGA)
1.2.4 Polylactic acid (PLA)
1.2.5 Polycaprolactone acid (PCL)
1.2.6 Polyphosphoesters
1.2.7 Polyanhydrides
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Home and Personal Care Industry
1.3.5 Agriculture and Allied Industries
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Biodegradable

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Children Toothbrush Market Size 2021-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2027| Top Leaders: | Signal, Little Tree, Baby Banana

December 27, 2021

Global Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

May 27, 2022

Peripheral Arterial Disease Diagnostics Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Agaian Perimed,Atys Medical

September 13, 2022

Global Smart Textiles for Military Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

June 29, 2022
Back to top button