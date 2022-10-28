Global Film to Board Lamination Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Film to Board Lamination Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Film to Board Lamination Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Paper and paperboard

Polymer-based materials

Metal

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages Packaging

Personal Care and Cosmetics Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Electrical and Electronics Packaging

Others

By Company

Toray Plastics

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

API Group

MULTI SPECIALITY Extrusions

Macpac Films

Chiripal Poly Films

USI Laminate

Fujian Taian Lamination Film

Tri Tigers Tape

Spiral Binding

Yidu Group

Polyplex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Film to Board Lamination Film Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Paper and paperboard

1.2.3 Polymer-based materials

1.2.4 Metal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food and Beverages Packaging

1.3.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics Packaging

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals Packaging

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Production

2.1 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Film to Board Lamination Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

