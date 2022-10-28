Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
Segment by Application
Water-based Cleaners
Emulsion Polymerization
Other
By Company
Biosynth Carbosynth
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Far East Group
Tairui Chem
Meryer
Shanghai YS Indistrial
ANPEL
Macklin
Toronto Research Chemicals
Alfa Aesar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water-based Cleaners
1.3.3 Emulsion Polymerization
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Production
2.1 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sodium 2-Naphthalenesulfonate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Glob
