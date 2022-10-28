Uncategorized

Global Flooring Foams Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Flooring Foams market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flooring Foams market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Segment by Application

Gyms

Playground

Sports Room

Tradeshow Floors

Others

By Company

The Parallax Group International

Toray Plastics (America)

Dunlop Living Limited

Future Foam

Polyflor Ltd

Softfloor

Life Floor

The Rubber Company

Vita Group

Power Dekor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flooring Foams Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flooring Foams Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene
1.2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flooring Foams Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gyms
1.3.3 Playground
1.3.4 Sports Room
1.3.5 Tradeshow Floors
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flooring Foams Production
2.1 Global Flooring Foams Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flooring Foams Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flooring Foams Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flooring Foams Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flooring Foams Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flooring Foams Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flooring Foams Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flooring Foams Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flooring Foams Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flooring Foams Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Flooring Foams Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Flooring Foams by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Flooring F

 

