Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cobalt Alloy Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt Alloy Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
CoCr Alloy Powder
CoCrMo Alloy Powder
CoCrNi Alloy Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing
Brazing
Metal Injection Molding
Plasma and thermal spray applications
Others
By Company
Sandvik Materials Technology
Umicore Cobalt and Specialty Materials
CNPC Powder Group
Metal Powder and Process Ltd
American Elements
Hanrui Cobalt
ATI Metals
GEM
VDM Metal
Powder Alloy Corporation
Kennametal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cobalt Alloy Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CoCr Alloy Powder
1.2.3 CoCrMo Alloy Powder
1.2.4 CoCrNi Alloy Powder
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing
1.3.3 Brazing
1.3.4 Metal Injection Molding
1.3.5 Plasma and thermal spray applications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Production
2.1 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cobalt Alloy Powder Sales b
