Global Wet Hops Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Amarillo Hops
Cascade Hops
Centennial Hops
Chinook Hops
Segment by Application
Alcoholic Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others (Food, Animal Feeds, etc.)
By Company
Hopsteiner
Roy Farms
Tavistock Hop Company
Hop Head Farms
Yakima Chief Hops
High Wire Hops
Crosby Hop Farm
Glacier Hops Ranch
Hops Direct Puterbaugh Farms
John I. Haas
Charles Faram
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Wet Hops Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wet Hops
1.2 Wet Hops Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wet Hops Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amarillo Hops
1.2.3 Cascade Hops
1.2.4 Centennial Hops
1.2.5 Chinook Hops
1.3 Wet Hops Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wet Hops Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Alcoholic Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others (Food, Animal Feeds, etc.)
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Wet Hops Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Wet Hops Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Wet Hops Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Wet Hops Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Wet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Wet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Wet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Wet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wet Hops Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Wet Hops Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Wet Hops Market Share by C
