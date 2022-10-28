Global Biopesticide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biopesticide market was valued at 3962.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.39% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopesticides are made of living things, come from living things, or they are found in nature. Biopesticides are generally less toxic than chemical pesticides, often target-specific, have little or no residual effects and have acceptability for use in organic farming.The global biopesticide market is highly fragmented. There are hundreds of manufacturers in the industry. The leading manufacturers include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta and Koppert, etc.

The top 5 companies occupied about 1/4 of the market in 2019. APAC is the biggest consumption region, which holds nearly 1/3consumption share in 2019, followed by North America, which occupying about 28.10% of total volume. Microbial Pesticides is the main type of biopesticide, which accounted for 74% of the market. Fruits and Vegetables is the main application of biopesticide, it took nearly half of the market in 2019.

