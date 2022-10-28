Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Liquid

Solid

Segment by Application

Equines

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Pets

Others

By Company

Chr. Hansen

DSM

DowDuPont

Evonik

UAS Laboratories

Lallemand

Lesaffre

Novozymes

Land O’Lakes

Kemin Industries

Enzym Company

Novus International

Calpis

Unique Biotech

Pure Cultures

Schauman

Bluestar Adisseo

Provita Animal Health

Biomin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Probiotic Feed Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probiotic Feed Additives

1.2 Probiotic Feed Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Solid

1.3 Probiotic Feed Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Equines

1.3.3 Ruminants

1.3.4 Poultry

1.3.5 Swine

1.3.6 Aquatic Animals

1.3.7 Pets

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Probiotic Feed Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Probiotic Feed Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Probiotic Feed Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Probiotic Feed Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Probi

