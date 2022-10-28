Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Integral Waterproofing Compound market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integral Waterproofing Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid-Based

Powder-Based

Segment by Application

New Residential Construction

New Non-Residential Construction

New Civil Engineering

Civil Engineering Renovation

Non-Residential Renovation

Residential Renovation

By Company

BASF SE

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Arkema

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Chryso SAS

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Hycrete Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

Cormix International Limited

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

CEMEX UAE

MAPEI S.p.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Integral Waterproofing Compound Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid-Based

1.2.3 Powder-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 New Residential Construction

1.3.3 New Non-Residential Construction

1.3.4 New Civil Engineering

1.3.5 Civil Engineering Renovation

1.3.6 Non-Residential Renovation

1.3.7 Residential Renovation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production

2.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Revenue Estimates and Fo

