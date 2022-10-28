Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Integral Waterproofing Compound market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integral Waterproofing Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid-Based
Powder-Based
Segment by Application
New Residential Construction
New Non-Residential Construction
New Civil Engineering
Civil Engineering Renovation
Non-Residential Renovation
Residential Renovation
By Company
BASF SE
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Arkema
Sika AG
Fosroc, Inc.
Chryso SAS
Chembond Chemicals Limited
Hycrete Inc.
The Euclid Chemical Company
Cormix International Limited
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
CEMEX UAE
MAPEI S.p.A.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Integral Waterproofing Compound Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid-Based
1.2.3 Powder-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 New Residential Construction
1.3.3 New Non-Residential Construction
1.3.4 New Civil Engineering
1.3.5 Civil Engineering Renovation
1.3.6 Non-Residential Renovation
1.3.7 Residential Renovation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production
2.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Revenue Estimates and Fo
