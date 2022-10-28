Uncategorized

Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Segment by Application

Primary Structure

Secondary Structure

Aircraft Interior

Aircraft Engine

By Company

GKN Plc.

Safran SA

Spirit AeroSystems

Honeywell International Inc.

Chomarat

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Continuous Composites

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Primary Structure
1.3.3 Secondary Structure
1.3.4 Aircraft Interior
1.3.5 Aircraft Engine
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production
2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2

 

