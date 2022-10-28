Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
Segment by Application
Primary Structure
Secondary Structure
Aircraft Interior
Aircraft Engine
By Company
GKN Plc.
Safran SA
Spirit AeroSystems
Honeywell International Inc.
Chomarat
Cytec Solvay Group
Gurit Holding AG
Hexcel Corporation
Toray Industries, Inc.
Continuous Composites
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Primary Structure
1.3.3 Secondary Structure
1.3.4 Aircraft Interior
1.3.5 Aircraft Engine
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production
2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites (CFC) for Aerospace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/