Global EPS Foam Container Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
EPS Foam Container market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPS Foam Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hinged lid EPS foam containers
Open Cell EPS foam containers
Segment by Application
Foodservice
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Bakery Products
Meat and Eggs (Poultry)
Seafood
By Company
Alpek
Kaneka Cooperation
Synthos Chemical Innovations
Dabo Precision Co.
Nuova Idropress
Atlas EPS
KBM
BASF SE
ACH Foam Technologies, LLC
SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPS Foam Container Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EPS Foam Container Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hinged lid EPS foam containers
1.2.3 Open Cell EPS foam containers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EPS Foam Container Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foodservice
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Bakery Products
1.3.6 Meat and Eggs (Poultry)
1.3.7 Seafood
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EPS Foam Container Production
2.1 Global EPS Foam Container Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EPS Foam Container Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EPS Foam Container Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EPS Foam Container Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EPS Foam Container Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EPS Foam Container Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EPS Foam Container Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EPS Foam Container Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EPS Foam Container Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EPS Foam Container Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EPS Foam Container Sales by Re
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/