Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)
Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)
Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)
Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)
C2Mg2
Segment by Application
illumination
Display technology
Photonics
Inspection/Spectroscopy
Pathogen
By Company
Dow Chemicals Company
Intematrix
DuPont
Sabic
Cree, Inc.
OSRAM
Seoul Semiconductor
II-VI incorporated
AkzoNobel
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Nichia Corporation
Epistar Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
