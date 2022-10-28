Uncategorized

Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)

Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)

Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)

Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)

C2Mg2

Segment by Application

illumination

Display technology

Photonics

Inspection/Spectroscopy

Pathogen

By Company

Dow Chemicals Company

Intematrix

DuPont

Sabic

Cree, Inc.

OSRAM

Seoul Semiconductor

II-VI incorporated

AkzoNobel

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nichia Corporation

Epistar Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)
1.2.3 Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)
1.2.4 Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)
1.2.5 Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)
1.2.6 C2Mg2
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 illumination
1.3.3 Display technology
1.3.4 Photonics
1.3.5 Inspection/Spectroscopy
1.3.6 Pathogen
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Production
2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2

 

