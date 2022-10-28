Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Scope and Market Size

RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171984/automotive-vehicle-everything-v2x-communications

Segment by Type

Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Segment by Application

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service

The report on the RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of: ROCKWOOL

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive

Denso

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari Inc

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Dynamics

1.5.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry Trends

1.5.2Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Drivers

1.5.3Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Challenges

1.5.4Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaAutomotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arada Systems

7.1.1 Arada Systems Company Details

7.1.2 Arada Systems Business Overview

7.1.3 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.1.4 Arada Systems Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Arada Systems Recent Development

7.2 Autotalks Ltd.

7.2.1 Autotalks Ltd. Company Details

7.2.2 Autotalks Ltd. Business Overview

7.2.3 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.2.4 Autotalks Ltd. Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Autotalks Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Cohda Wireless

7.3.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

7.3.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

7.3.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.3.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

7.4.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.4.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

7.5 Denso

7.5.1 Denso Company Details

7.5.2 Denso Business Overview

7.5.3 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.5.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Denso Recent Development

7.6 eTrans Systems

7.6.1 eTrans Systems Company Details

7.6.2 eTrans Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.6.4 eTrans Systems Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 eTrans Systems Recent Development

7.7 Kapsch TrafficCom

7.7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

7.7.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview

7.7.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.7.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

7.8 Qualcomm

7.8.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.8.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.8.3 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.8.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.9 Savari Inc

7.9.1 Savari Inc Company Details

7.9.2 Savari Inc Business Overview

7.9.3 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

7.9.4 Savari Inc Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Savari Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Distributors

8.3Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Production Mode & Process

8.4Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Sales Channels

8.4.2Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Distributors

8.5Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171984/automotive-vehicle-everything-v2x-communications

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States