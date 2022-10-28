Goji Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Goji in global, including the following market information:

Global Goji Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Goji Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Goji companies in 2021 (%)

The global Goji market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Goji Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Goji include Lontrue, Zaokang, Wolfberry, berylgoji and Ningxia Qixiang Biologic Foodstuff, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Goji manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Goji Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fresh Goji

Dried Goji

Goji Products

Global Goji Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplement

Others

Global Goji Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Goji revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Goji revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Goji sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Goji sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lontrue

Zaokang

Wolfberry

berylgoji

Ningxia Qixiang Biologic Foodstuff

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Goji Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Goji Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Goji Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Goji Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Goji Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Goji Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Goji Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Goji Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Goji Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Goji Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Goji Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goji Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Goji Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goji Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Goji Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fresh Goji

4.1.3 Dried Goji

4.1.4 Goji Products

4.2 By Type – Global Goji Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Goji Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Gl

