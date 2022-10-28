Goji Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Goji in global, including the following market information:
Global Goji Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Goji Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Goji companies in 2021 (%)
The global Goji market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Goji Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Goji include Lontrue, Zaokang, Wolfberry, berylgoji and Ningxia Qixiang Biologic Foodstuff, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Goji manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Goji Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Goji
Dried Goji
Goji Products
Global Goji Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Nutritional Supplement
Others
Global Goji Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Goji Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Goji revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Goji revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Goji sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Goji sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lontrue
Zaokang
Wolfberry
berylgoji
Ningxia Qixiang Biologic Foodstuff
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Goji Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Goji Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Goji Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Goji Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Goji Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Goji Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Goji Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Goji Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Goji Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Goji Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Goji Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goji Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Goji Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goji Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goji Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Goji Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fresh Goji
4.1.3 Dried Goji
4.1.4 Goji Products
4.2 By Type – Global Goji Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Goji Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Gl
