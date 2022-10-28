Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polystyrene Boards
Mineral Fibre Boards
Wood Fibre Boards
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
By Company
Henkel (Ceresit)
Xella Group (Multipor)
GUTEX
DAW SE (INTHERMO)
Styropan
Marmoline
Schneider Holz
STOMIX
STEICO
Finomix
ROCKWOOL
Wacker Chemie
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS)
1.2 External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polystyrene Boards
1.2.3 Mineral Fibre Boards
1.2.4 Wood Fibre Boards
1.3 External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) Estimates and Forecasts
