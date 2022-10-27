Global PVC Pouch Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

PVC Pouch market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Pouch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Standup Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Flat Bottom Pouches

Shrink Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Segment by Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Health Care and Pharmaceuticals

Apparel Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Novolex

Advance Polybag

Performance Packaging

Khushi Enterprises

H.V. Poly Films

MG Packaging

Indus Innova

Superbag

Unistar Plastics

NewQuantum

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Pouch Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Pouch Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standup Pouches

1.2.3 Spouted Pouches

1.2.4 Flat Bottom Pouches

1.2.5 Shrink Pouches

1.2.6 Zipper Pouches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Pouch Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.3 Health Care and Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Apparel Industry

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Pouch Production

2.1 Global PVC Pouch Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PVC Pouch Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PVC Pouch Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Pouch Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PVC Pouch Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PVC Pouch Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Pouch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PVC Pouch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PVC Pouch Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PVC Pouch Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PVC Pouch Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PVC Pouch by Region (2023-20

