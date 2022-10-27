Global PVC Pouch Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PVC Pouch market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Pouch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Standup Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Flat Bottom Pouches
Shrink Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Segment by Application
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Health Care and Pharmaceuticals
Apparel Industry
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Novolex
Advance Polybag
Performance Packaging
Khushi Enterprises
H.V. Poly Films
MG Packaging
Indus Innova
Superbag
Unistar Plastics
NewQuantum
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Pouch Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Pouch Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standup Pouches
1.2.3 Spouted Pouches
1.2.4 Flat Bottom Pouches
1.2.5 Shrink Pouches
1.2.6 Zipper Pouches
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Pouch Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.3.3 Health Care and Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Apparel Industry
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVC Pouch Production
2.1 Global PVC Pouch Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVC Pouch Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVC Pouch Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVC Pouch Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVC Pouch Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PVC Pouch Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVC Pouch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVC Pouch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVC Pouch Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVC Pouch Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVC Pouch Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PVC Pouch by Region (2023-20
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/