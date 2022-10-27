Global Anti-infective API Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-infective API market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-infective API market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
?-lactam Drugs
Macrolides
Carbapenems
Quinolones
Segment by Application
Antibacterial Drugs for Systemic Use
Antiviral Drugs for Systemic Use
Antigen for Whole Body
Bacteria
Immune Serum and Immunoglobulin
Anti-mycobacterial Drugs
Vaccine
Other
By Company
North China Pharmaceutical
CSPC
Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Pharmaceutical General Factory
Henan Huaxing Pharmaceutical Factory
Sichuan Pharmaceutical Jiangxi Dongfeng Pharmaceutical
Zhangjiakou Diha Pharmaceutical
Shandong Lukang Medicine
Zhuhai United Laboratories
Lunan Pharmaceutical Group
Sandoz
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-infective API Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-infective API Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ?-lactam Drugs
1.2.3 Macrolides
1.2.4 Carbapenems
1.2.5 Quinolones
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-infective API Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Antibacterial Drugs for Systemic Use
1.3.3 Antiviral Drugs for Systemic Use
1.3.4 Antigen for Whole Body
1.3.5 Bacteria
1.3.6 Immune Serum and Immunoglobulin
1.3.7 Anti-mycobacterial Drugs
1.3.8 Vaccine
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-infective API Production
2.1 Global Anti-infective API Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-infective API Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-infective API Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-infective API Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-infective API Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-infective API Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-infective API Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-infective API Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-infective API Revenue by
