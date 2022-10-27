Uncategorized

Global Boron Mining Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Boron Mining market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Mining market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Borosilicate

Boron Aluminosilicate

Borate

Segment by Application

Glass

Metallurgy

Medicine

Enamel

Paint

Daily Chemical

Agriculture

National Defense

Other

By Company

Eti Maden

Boron Specialities

3M

S B Boron Corporation

Rio Tinto

Rose Mill

Searles Valley Minerals

Minera Santa Rita

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Boron Mining Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Boron Mining Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Borosilicate
1.2.3 Boron Aluminosilicate
1.2.4 Borate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Boron Mining Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Glass
1.3.3 Metallurgy
1.3.4 Medicine
1.3.5 Enamel
1.3.6 Paint
1.3.7 Daily Chemical
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.3.9 National Defense
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Boron Mining Production
2.1 Global Boron Mining Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Boron Mining Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Boron Mining Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Boron Mining Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Boron Mining Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Boron Mining Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Boron Mining Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Boron Mining Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Boron Mining Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Boron Mining Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Boron Mining Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bo

 

