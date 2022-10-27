Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chlorine-based
Peroxide-based
Chemical-based
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Pulp and Paper
Textile
Healthcare
Water Treatment
Construction
Other
By Company
Solvay
Kemira
Arkema
AkzoNobel
Ashland
Clariant
BASF
Evonik
Dow
Christeyns
Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
DuPont
Aditya Birla Chemicals
PPG Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chlorine-based
1.2.3 Peroxide-based
1.2.4 Chemical-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Pulp and Paper
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Water Treatment
1.3.7 Construction
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Production
2.1 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Oxidizing and Bl
