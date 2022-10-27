Uncategorized

Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Others

By Company

LANXESS

TenCate

Celanese

Polystrand

Aonix

AXIA Materials

Tri-Mack

Lingol

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

QIYI Tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Type
1.2.3 Glass Fiber Type
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Sporting Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Production
2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material

 

