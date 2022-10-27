Global Aramid Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aramid Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Meta-Aramid Yarn
Para-Aramid Yarn
Segment by Application
Medical
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Company
DuPont
Star Material
Tejin Aramid
Hyosung Advanced Material
JSC Kamenskvolokno
KARSU
Kolon
Huvis
TAYHO
Yongsheng Group (Segurmax)
Qingdao Hetian
Hongan Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aramid Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Meta-Aramid Yarn
1.2.3 Para-Aramid Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aramid Yarns Production
2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aramid Yarns by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region (2017-202
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/