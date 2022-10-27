Global Aramid Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aramid Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Meta-Aramid Yarn

Para-Aramid Yarn

Segment by Application

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Company

DuPont

Star Material

Tejin Aramid

Hyosung Advanced Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

KARSU

Kolon

Huvis

TAYHO

Yongsheng Group (Segurmax)

Qingdao Hetian

Hongan Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aramid Yarns Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Meta-Aramid Yarn

1.2.3 Para-Aramid Yarn

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aramid Yarns Production

2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Aramid Yarns by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region (2017-202

