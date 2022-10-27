Magnesium Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium acetate is the magnesium salt of acetic acid and is available both in the anhydrous as well as the hydrated form. The latter is better known as magnesium acetate tetrahydrate. The salt has a tendency to absorb moisture present in the atmosphere and dissolve in it. The salt, upon heating, decomposes to form magnesium oxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Acetate in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Magnesium Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Magnesium Acetate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anhydrous Magnesium Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Acetate include Merck KGaA, Niacet Corporation, VASA PharmaChem, Celtic Chemicals, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry, American Elements, Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd., Yuanfu Chemical and Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Magnesium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anhydrous Magnesium Acetate

Hydrous Magnesium Acetate

Global Magnesium Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Magnesium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Textiles Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Global Magnesium Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Magnesium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnesium Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Magnesium Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Magnesium Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck KGaA

Niacet Corporation

VASA PharmaChem

Celtic Chemicals

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

American Elements

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yuanfu Chemical

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Weifang Yuze Chemical

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Ava Chemicals

UMAI Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnesium Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnesium Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnesium Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnesium Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnesium Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnesium Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnesium Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnesium Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Acetate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Acetate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Acetate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnesium Acetate Market Size Markets, 2021 &

