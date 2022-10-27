Ferrous Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ferrous chloride is a greenish white crystalline solid. It is soluble in water. It is noncombustible. It is used in sewage treatment, in dyeing of fabrics, and for many other uses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferrous Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Ferrous Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ferrous Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ferrous Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ferrous Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrous Chloride Crystal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferrous Chloride include ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited, Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical, Jiangyin Yujie Environmental Protection Technology, Kemira Oyj, NCP Chlorchem, Pencco, PVS Chemicals and Shanghai Gongji Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ferrous Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferrous Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrous Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ferrous Chloride Crystal
Ferrous Chloride Liquid
Global Ferrous Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrous Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Chemical Intermediate
Pigment
Others
Global Ferrous Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrous Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ferrous Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ferrous Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ferrous Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ferrous Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals
Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited
Huizhou 3R Environmental Chemical
Jiangyin Yujie Environmental Protection Technology
Kemira Oyj
NCP Chlorchem
Pencco
PVS Chemicals
Shanghai Gongji Chemistry
Shanghai Shenglong Chemical
Shenzhen Changlong Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferrous Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferrous Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferrous Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferrous Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferrous Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferrous Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferrous Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferrous Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferrous Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferrous Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferrous Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferrous Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferrous Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrous Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferrous Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrous Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ferrous Chloride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
