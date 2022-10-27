Acrylate Oligomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylate oligomer are the group of dimers, trimers and tetramers of acrylates. By molecular structure, Acrylate oligomer consists of complex of few acrylate monomers. Acrylate oligomers are majorly used as UV or electron beam curing resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylate Oligomer in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylate Oligomer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylate Oligomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Urethane Acrylate Oligomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylate Oligomer include Arkema, Allnex Group, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Toagosei, Nippon Gohsei, IGM Resins and Lambson Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylate Oligomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Urethane Acrylate Oligomer

Polyester Acrylate Oligomer

Laminated Acrylate Oligomer

Epoxy Acrylate Oligomer

Others

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals & Plastics

Construction

Paint, Coatings and Adhesives

Others

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylate Oligomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylate Oligomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylate Oligomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylate Oligomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Allnex Group

BASF SE

Royal DSM

Covestro AG

Toagosei

Nippon Gohsei

IGM Resins

Lambson Limited

Alberdingk Boley

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Nagase America

