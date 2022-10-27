N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 is an organic compound with ethereal odor. N- Butylene Oxide 1,2 is also known as 1,2-Epoxybutane, ?-Butylene oxide, 1,2-Buteneoxide and 1,2-Butyleneoxide. It is flammable liquid and is soluble in water. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is clear colorless volatile liquid. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is a chiral epoxide synthesized through oxidation of 1-butene. The two main manufacturing processes of N-butylene oxide 1,2 are direct oxidation process and chlorohydrin process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 include Kinbester, BASF SE, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co Ltd, DuPont, Ningbo Inno Pharmchem, Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Haihang Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity N-Butylene Oxide 1,2

High Purity N-Butylene Oxide 1,3

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Intermediate

Stabilizer

Non-Ionic Surfactant

Additives

Solvent

Others

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kinbester

BASF SE

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co Ltd

DuPont

Ningbo Inno Pharmchem

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Haihang Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

