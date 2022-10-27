Honing Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Honing Oil is an emulsion or solution used to aid in the honing process. Honing process typically demands a high level of level of precision and extremely tight tolerances at sub-micron levels. Honing oil helps removing debris to ensure operational accuracy along with protecting the abrasive tools in the honing machine. Honing oil is available in a wide variety of compositions and various levels of viscosity depending upon the process requirement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Honing Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Honing Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Honing Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Honing Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Honing Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Petroleum Based Honing Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Honing Oil include Sunnen Products Company, Penrite Oil, Lansky Sharpeners, Growmark, Mundial, Sunbelt Lubricants, Eurol BV, CC Jensen and Delapena Honing Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Honing Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Honing Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Honing Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Petroleum Based Honing Oil
Non-Petroleum Based Honing Oil
Global Honing Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Honing Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Defense and Aerospace
Automotive
Electronic and Electrical
Medical and Health Care
Others
Global Honing Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Honing Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Honing Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Honing Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Honing Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Honing Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunnen Products Company
Penrite Oil
Lansky Sharpeners
Growmark
Mundial
Sunbelt Lubricants
Eurol BV
CC Jensen
Delapena Honing Equipment
Metalworking Lubricants Company
Houghton International
Engis Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Honing Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Honing Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Honing Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Honing Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Honing Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Honing Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Honing Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Honing Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Honing Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Honing Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Honing Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Honing Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Honing Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honing Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honing Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honing Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Honing Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Petroleum Based Honing Oil
4.1.3 Non-Petroleum Based Honing Oil
4.2 By Type – Global
