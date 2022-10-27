Scouring Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Textile chemicals are important part of textile manufacturing. Various chemical agent are used in textile manufacturing and processing. Scouring is the chemical cleansing process which is either carried out at room or at a suitable high temperature with the addition of suitable wetting agents. The scouring process helps in removal of the waxes, oils, gums, and other impurities from the textile material and makes it water absorbent or hydrophilic. Scouring agent are used in this process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scouring Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Scouring Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Scouring Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Scouring Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scouring Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anionic Scouring Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scouring Agents include DuPont, Sasol, Whewell Chemical, Fineotex Chemical, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company, Ineos and Kimyagaran Emrooz Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scouring Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Scouring Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anionic Scouring Agent

Cationic Scouring Agent

Nonionic Scouring Agent

Global Scouring Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sizing Agents

Stains Agents

Lubricating Agents

Others

Global Scouring Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scouring Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scouring Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scouring Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Scouring Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Sasol

Whewell Chemical

Fineotex Chemical

Croda International

Huntsman Corporation

Stepan Company

Ineos

Kimyagaran Emrooz Chemical Industries

HT Fine Chemical

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Sarex

Indokemika Jayatama

Satoda Chemical Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scouring Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Scouring Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Scouring Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Scouring Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Scouring Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Scouring Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scouring Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Scouring Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Scouring Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Scouring Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Scouring Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scouring Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Scouring Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scouring Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scouring Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scouring Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Scouring Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Anionic Scour

