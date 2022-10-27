Scouring Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Textile chemicals are important part of textile manufacturing. Various chemical agent are used in textile manufacturing and processing. Scouring is the chemical cleansing process which is either carried out at room or at a suitable high temperature with the addition of suitable wetting agents. The scouring process helps in removal of the waxes, oils, gums, and other impurities from the textile material and makes it water absorbent or hydrophilic. Scouring agent are used in this process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scouring Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Scouring Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scouring Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Scouring Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scouring Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anionic Scouring Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scouring Agents include DuPont, Sasol, Whewell Chemical, Fineotex Chemical, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company, Ineos and Kimyagaran Emrooz Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scouring Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scouring Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anionic Scouring Agent
Cationic Scouring Agent
Nonionic Scouring Agent
Global Scouring Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sizing Agents
Stains Agents
Lubricating Agents
Others
Global Scouring Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scouring Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scouring Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scouring Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scouring Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Scouring Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Sasol
Whewell Chemical
Fineotex Chemical
Croda International
Huntsman Corporation
Stepan Company
Ineos
Kimyagaran Emrooz Chemical Industries
HT Fine Chemical
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Sarex
Indokemika Jayatama
Satoda Chemical Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scouring Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scouring Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scouring Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scouring Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scouring Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scouring Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scouring Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scouring Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scouring Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scouring Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scouring Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scouring Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scouring Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scouring Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scouring Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scouring Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Scouring Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Anionic Scour
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/